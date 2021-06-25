REZZONICO, Louis Angelo, Jr.

Louis Angelo Rezzonico, Jr. was born in Santa Barbara at Saint Francis Hospital on August 11, 1933. He was the son of prominent dentist and business man, Dr. Louis A. Rezzonico and Eva Ferrario Rezzonico.

Louis attended San Roque Elementary School and Santa Barbara Catholic High School. He graduated in 1955 from Stanford University with a BA in Business and Economics. Upon graduation, he received a commission in the US Army as a Second Lieutenant.

In 1955, he also married his high school sweetheart, the love of his life, Kathleen Jean McGlincy at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Santa Barbara. Shortly thereafter, Louis began duty in the US Army at Fort Sill, OK and was later transferred to Fort McArthur in San Pedro, CA where he served in the Nike Missile Unit.

After completing his service in the military, Louis moved to New York City to begin his career in business. He began in financial public relations but moved into the world of advertising with Kenyon and Eckert and subsequently to Wall Street where he joined the firm Ungerleider and Goetz. During that time, Louis also earned a degree from the New York Institute of Finance. Louis and Kathleen loved their time in NYC and enjoyed all the city had to offer. One of the highlights was being a member of the New York Athletic Club, which he would visit daily.

In 1964 Louis and his family moved back to Santa Barbara, where he worked for EF Hutton and Company. Because of his success, he was invited to open a brokerage house for Renolds and Company in Santa Barbara.

In 1972, Louis decided to make a change and enter a business that had always interested him, the restaurant business. Louis was always passionate about food and wine, so along with several partners, he purchased the well known Breaker’s Restaurant in Morro Bay, CA. Later, he opened a chain of Breaker’s Restaurants in San Luis Obispo, Fresno, Bakersfield and Sacramento. In 1979, he set his sights on San Diego, CA where he built the well known Harbor House Restaurant in San Diego’s Seaport Village. He later acquired and operated the San Diego Pier Cafe and Edgewater Grill also located in Seaport Village.

Louis was a devout Catholic, a member of the Equestrian Order of the Knights and Ladies of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem. He was also involved with Catholic Charities of Santa Barbara and established the San Diego Chapter of Saint Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Outside of his work and charity involvement, Louis was an avid runner. Not only were there daily sightings of Louis running all over Santa Barbara and San Diego, but he also ran in three New York City Marathons. He also thoroughly enjoyed traveling the world, his Arabian horses and cooking for large groups of friends and family at home. Above all, he loved his family and friends and would always greet them with a big hug and a smile. Dad, you will be greatly missed by all!

Louis is survived by his wife of 66 years, Kathleen, and his three children Marisa Fry and son-in-law, Michael, Marc Rezzonico and daughter-in-law, Suzanne and Leslie Beltran and son-in-law, Ed Beltran. Louis also has four grandchildren, Kevin and Meagan Fry and Kaitlin and Samantha Beltran. He is also survived by one sister, Mary Ann Latham and brother-in-law, Robert Latham.

Services will be held for Louis Rezzonico at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Montecito at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29th. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Louis’ honor to Saint Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.