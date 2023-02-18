Ribbon cutting planned for Camins 2 Dreams tasting room

The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce invites the public to a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Camins 2 Dreams new tasting room.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 4 p.m. March 3 at the tasting room, located at 1520 E. Chestnut Court, Unit C, in Lompoc.

Camins 2 Dreams is operated by winemakers Mireia Taribó and Tara Gomez.

Ms. Taribó graduated with a bachelor’s in chemistry from the University of Barcelona and bachelor’s in enology at the University of Rovira and Virgili. Additionally, she holds a masters in enology, Viticulture, and marketing of wine. Ms. Gomez graduated from Cal State University Fresno with a bachelor’s in enology.

Ms. Gomez worked for a few wineries including: Fess Parker and J. Lohr, while simultaneously, she started her first label, Kalawashaq’ Wine Cellars (named for the village where her Chumash ancestors once lived).

Ms. Gomez was named “Winemaker of the Year” in 2021 as part of the VinePair Next Wave Awards.

Camins 2 Dreams was founded in 2017. Camins 2 Dreams grapes are sourced exclusively from vineyards in Sta. Rita Hills.

Camin 2 Dreams said its philosophy is to make hand-crafted, terroir-driven wines that are fermented with natural yeast and use minimal intervention in the winery. The winemakers believe wine is made in the vineyard and want to showcase the typicity of each site where the grapes come from.

Camins 2 Dreams will be open Friday-Sunday for walk-ins and other days by appointment.

For more information on the ribbon cutting, call the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce at 805-736-4567.

