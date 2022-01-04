Ribbon cutting set for Lompoc UPS Store

The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand reopening of the UPS Store in Lompoc.

The ceremony will take place on Friday, Jan. 14 at 3 p.m. at the UPS Store at 1305 N H St. # A in Lompoc.

The UPS Store will be offering new customers $20 off one-year mailbox rentals plus three months free. The store will also be offering $5 off air shipping of $20 or more on a new customer’s first package.

To receive discounts, bring an Ad into the store. The discounts expire on Jan. 31.

The Lompoc Valley Chamber invites the public to join in celebrating this new chapter for the local family-owned business.

For more information on the ribbon cutting, call the Lompoc Chamber at (805) 736-4567 or the UPS Store at (805) 736-0555.

– Forrest McFarland