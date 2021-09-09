To my beloved Richard Frei, It is a year, 9/9/20, since you left for Heaven. You run the beautiful fields, free from the bounds of earth, free to fly as you did during your life. You constantly amazed me in so many ways. You delighted in everything in nature! The moon, the stars, the beauty of the night – you had the heart of a romantic. I felt so safe and protected with you because of your strength. You brought me into the Emanuel Lutheran Church to worship God alongside you. You promised to protect me always and you did. Without you I feel half of myself. I so miss your touch, your warmth and your strong presence. Your forever wife, Sheila Frei.