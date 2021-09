REVEREND RICHARD NANCE VOS

July 8, 1918 – September 3, 2008

We see you gazing at the world in awe and wonder.

Now we gaze with you, looking for what you saw,

the good and beautiful in every thing.

“Good night, sweet prince, and flights of angels sing thee to thy rest”

Hamlet, Act v, Sc. 2

We love you & miss you-

Your loving wife, Frances

& family.