RICHARDS, Gerald Bernard, Jr.

Jerry passed away unexpectedly and peacefully on January 6, 2023, at his mother’s side. Jerry was born on May 6, 1984, at Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara.

Jerry graduated from Dos Pueblos H.S., continued his education at San Diego State, and graduated from Cal State Northridge. Jerry’s career was working as a problem solver, as a real estate assistant, and later at Jordano’s in Goleta. There wasn’t a technical or computer problem that Jerry couldn’t handle.

Jerry was kind, funny, handsome, and intelligent.

He was predeceased by his dad, Gerald B. Richards, Sr.

Jerry is survived by his mother, Patti Richards, his three sisters, and additional family members, and his friends who loved him dearly and will surely miss him.

A celebration of life will be held at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 3721 Modoc Rd., Santa Barbara, CA 93105, on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 11:00am.