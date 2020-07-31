RICHMOND, Anna Mae

Anna Mae Richmond passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Anna was born in Oklahoma on May 29, 1923, to Shirley Will and Ella Mae (Moaning) Watson. Anna grew up in Albuquerque, New Mexico and had 7 siblings, all of whom preceded her in death. In her early twenties she moved to Santa Barbara, CA where she met and married Luther C. Richmond who preceded her in death. Together they raised four children Mildred June Black (deceased), Gloria Nicholson, Charlie Richmond, and Luther A. Richmond (Irene).

At a young age, Anna accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Saviour and was baptized. She was a devout lifelong member of the Church of Christ.

Anna was known for her generous home-cooked meals, crocheted blankets, and impressive memory for storytelling. Anna inspired five generations of her family and friends with her wisdom, grace, and prudent lifestyle.

She is survived by her 6 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, family, and friends. “Granny,” as she was affectionately called by those closest to her, will be missed dearly.

No services will be held.