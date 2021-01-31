RICHMOND, Dick

Dick Richmond passed away on Thanksgiving day 2020 at the age of 94. He was born and raised in Santa Barbara, CA with his parents and three brothers, Victor, Walter, Bill and his sister Ramona.

Dick graduated from Santa Barbara High School at age 17 in 1942. He promptly joined the US Marine Corps to fight for our country in World War II. He was initially stationed on USS Saratoga in the South Pacific. When time permitted, you could find him boxing his fellow Marines in a makeshift boxing ring on Guadalcanal. He eventually became the Golden Glove Champion of the South Pacific Islands. He later joined the Marine Raiders off Guadalcanal and served out his 3.5 years of enlistment. He was honorable discharged in the latter part of 1945.

Shortly after his return to Santa Barbara he married Eileen Gillilan in 1949. They had three children, Carol Ann Richmond, Patricia Richmond and Dick L Richmond.

A few years later Dick joined the Santa Barbara City Police Department. He loved his job and worked as a patrolman, dispatcher, rangemaster and member of the SWAT team. In addition, he was an active member of the SBPD Pistol Team. The team went on to win the CA state championship in 1964. Dick retired from the department in 1975, and soon after took on the role of park ranger for popular Santa Barbara beaches including Goleta and Arroyo Burro.

Dick Richmond was a devoted husband of 60 years when he lost his wife to cancer. His family adored him. He was known as the “Magic Man,” “Father” and most of the time “Pop.” He is survived by his daughter Patricia Richmond and son Dick L Richmond, his grandsons Troy Small (wife Marit Steenerson) and Terry Small, his granddaughters Caitlin Elmes (husband Alex Barnes) and Allison Richmond and great-granddaughter Azalea Small and great-grandson Jules Small and so many more of his beloved extended family.

Dick Richmond’s legacy will live on forever in the hearts of those who knew him and loved him.

A celebration of Dick Richmond’s life will be held at a later date. TBA