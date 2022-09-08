RICKBORN, Ida

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Ida Rita Rickborn in the early morning of September 2nd, 2022. She fought a long and difficult battle with Parkinson’s disease. Ida is survived by her son Steven, daughter-in-law Janine and her two granddaughters Alissa and Lanette. Ida was born in Oneonta, New York on March 29th, 1937 to Angelino Passero and formally raised by Carmela Passero and Louis Vorse in New York and California. After graduating high school in Corona, California, she attended the University of California at Riverside. There she met her husband to be and in August of 1955 she was united in marriage with Bruce Rickborn (future chemistry professor at the University of California, Santa Barbara). They remained blissfully married for 55 years until his passing. Ida completed her formal education at UC Santa Barbara earning a Master’s degree in education.

Ida selflessly dedicated her life to her family and to the health, safety and education of the students in the Goleta Union School District. She loved teaching and started her career as an elementary school teacher in Goleta. Through dedicated hard work she became a reading specialist, Principal, Assistant Superintendent, and Superintendent of Schools for the Goleta Union school district. Her drive, dedication, and focus are role model behaviors for all young people and certainly for young women with dreams and aspirations of their own.

Ida was so much more. She was a mother, homemaker, avid reader, world traveler, gourmet cook, and simply a natural leader who could get things done. Both Ida and Bruce loved our greater Santa Barbara community and they did much to support the arts and preserve the history in this area. Ida had a special love for opera and served as a board member for Opera Santa Barbara.

At the end of the day, it was the company of family and friends that she valued most. She would want to encourage all of us to donate time and resources to the causes of our choice that make our community stronger. May she rest in peace.