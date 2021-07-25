Ride Santa Barbara 100 set for Oct. 23

Ride Santa Barbara 100 has teamed up with Squadra to produce the official kit of the 10th anniversary ride scheduled for Oct. 23.

Squadra has designed a custom commemorative RideSB100 jersey in a cool coastal theme that celebrates the Santa Barbara destination and highlights the event’s branding. Riders can purchase the jersey and matching shorts online at ridesb100.com/register and pick them up at the event.

Additionally, for the first time in the event’s history, groups of six or more riders can pre-order RideSB100 jerseys that are further customized with their team’s name and logos. The order deadline for all jerseys is July 31, though a limited number will be available for walk-up purchase at the event.

“Squadra makes cycling apparel with premium quality and attractive designs that our riders really enjoy. We are excited to have them back for our 10th anniversary ride,” said Jamie Monroe, RideSB100 race director. “This is shaping up to be our best year ever with registrations up and excitement building as cyclists are getting back to their favorite rides and races.”

Squadra will also provide this year’s coveted polka dot jerseys for the winners of the Gibraltar Challenge, a grueling, seven-mile timed climb that gains 3,000 feet of elevation.

The Gibraltar Challenge is the main event for 100-mile and 100-kilometer riders, and each year pits competitors against the Santa Ynez Mountains. It’s known as one of the most challenging climbs in any American century ride.

This year’s categories will include the overall fastest man and woman, plus the top riders for ages 29 and younger, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, and 60 and older. While the dotted jersey is the event’s top award for the overall and age category winners, additional prizes will also be given to the top three men and women in each category.

RideSB100 features four routes catering to cyclists of varying skill and experience levels including:

— 100-mile: An advanced ride featuring the Gibraltar Challenge, a grueling 3,000-foot climb in just seven miles, with 9,000 total feet of climbing.

— 100-kilometer plus Gibraltar: For experienced riders who want to tackle the famous Gibraltar Challenge.

— 100-kilometer: A challenging cycling experience featuring coastal and mountain roads.

— 34-mile: A fun and scenic course for casual riders and weekend warriors.

Additional categories for teams, tandems, e-Bikes (Class 1 and 3) and virtual riders are also included for 2021.

To register, go to www.ridesb100.com. Prices are scheduled to increase at 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 1.

