Rides and ghosts

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESSCarnival rides have gone up at the Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara for this weekend's Haunt at the Showgrounds. Besides rides, food booths and entertainment, the event, which continues today and Sunday, features four Halloween haunts at the showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real. If you dare, visit The Tunnel, The Barn, Spirit Hall and the Crawl. Each haunt costs $15 each, or you can bravely explore all four for $55. To purchase, go to earlwarren.com/events. (Costumes are not allowed.) News-Press Staff Report