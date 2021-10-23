Home Local Rides and ghosts
Rides and ghosts

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS
Carnival rides have gone up at the Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara for this weekend’s Haunt at the Showgrounds. Besides rides, food booths and entertainment, the event, which continues today and Sunday, features four Halloween haunts at the showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real. If you dare, visit The Tunnel, The Barn, Spirit Hall and the Crawl. Each haunt costs $15 each, or you can bravely explore all four for $55. To purchase, go to earlwarren.com/events. (Costumes are not allowed.)
