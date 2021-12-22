Ridley-Tree Cancer Center achieves four-year re-accreditation

Ridley Tree Cancer Center Open House.

Ridley-Tree Cancer Center has met the highest standards of the American Society for Radiation Oncology and its Accreditation Program for Excellence by receiving a second four-year re-accreditation for radiation oncology services.

The cancer center has its flagship campus in Santa Barbara and offices in Lompoc and Solvang.

According to a news release, the voluntary accreditation process is comprehensive and rigorous, focusing on the entire radiation oncology team, and how well safety, quality and adherence to patient-centered care are prioritized.

ASTRO recognizes facilities that deliver exceptionally safe, high-quality care to patients.

“This re-accreditation by the most important professional body in our field shows that Ridley-Tree’s Radiation Oncology Department is truly dedicated to providing our patients with the highest level of care,” said Dr. W. Warren Suh, medical director of the Radiation Oncology Department.

In 2017, Ridley-Tree Cancer Center was the second facility in California to earn this accreditation, ahead of many major academic cancer centers. Ridley-Tree is one of 23 facilities in the state with APEx accreditation, and it’s only one on the Central Coast with this accreditation, according to Ridley-Tree’s news release.

Centers seeking APEx accreditation undergo an evaluation of their policies and procedures. The facility must also demonstrate a commitment to high standards of safety and quality.

For more about the cancer center, go to ridleytreecc.org.

