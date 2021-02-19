Ridley-Tree Cancer Center adds to staff

The Ridley-Tree Cancer Center has added to its team of professionals.

Dr. April Kennedy; Kristin DeHahn, a certified nurse practitioner, and Stefanie Rashti, a certified registered nurse practitioner, have joined the Santa Barbara-based center’s multidisciplinary team. These providers bring top-tier education and training, as well as years of experience to the job, according to a news release.

Dr. Kennedy received her medical degree from the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine. She completed an internal medicine residency at UC Davis, and she completed a hematology and oncology fellowship at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center/Stephenson Cancer Center.

Dr. Kennedy joins Ridley-Tree Cancer Center’s Solvang branch from First California Physician Partners in San Luis Obispo and Central Coast Medical Oncology in Santa Maria, where she worked for more than a decade. As an experienced principal investigator on numerous clinical trials for cancer therapies, Dr. Kennedy has published her findings in national medical journals, and puts her research knowledge into practice when treating patients.

After working for five years as an infusion nurse at Ridley-Tree, Ms. DeHahn joins the Medical Oncology Department as a certified nurse practitioner. She will be working closely with the medical teams that guide patient care and treatment.

Ms. DeHahn graduated from the USC Family Nurse Practitioner Program. She also received her master’s degree in nursing from USC, and her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Rush University. She previously worked as a nurse at The Methodist Hospital in Texas.

Ms. Rashti is advance-certified as an adult-gerontology acute care nurse practitioner, as a hospice and palliative care nurse, and has specialty training in heart failure management, cardiac device support, advanced cardiac life support, and heart transplantation.

She comes to Ridley-Tree from Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, where she worked as a palliative care inpatient nurse practitioner. Ms. Rashti received her nursing education at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, and is currently enrolled in the doctor of nursing practice program at West Chester University of Pennsylvania.

— Gerry Fall