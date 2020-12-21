Ridley-Tree Cancer Center gains two oncologists

Asma Anwar, MD

Justin Voog, MD, PhD COURTESY PHOTOS

SANTA BARBARA — Two highly educated oncologists, Dr. Asma Anwar and Dr. Justin Voog, have joined the team at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, located at 540 W Pueblo St. in Santa Barbara.

Dr. Anwar, a medical oncologist and hematologist, seeks to provide data-driven information to patients to help them make informed decisions. She is coming to Ridley-Tree from Ironwood Cancer and Research Centers in Arizona.

She earned her medical degree at Fatima Jinnah Medical College for Women in Pakistan before an internal medicine internship at the University of Connecticut. She continued to do an internal medicine residency at the University of Washington and a Hematology and Oncology fellowship at the University of Washington/Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.

Dr. Voog believes in Ridley-Tree’s multi-disciplinary approach and couples it with evidence-based medicine. He comes from the cancer center after serving on the faculty at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

He graduated with a medical degree from UC San Diego. He interned at Scripps Mercy Hospital in San Diego and did his residency at Harvard’s radiation oncology program.

With the two new oncologists, Ridley-Tree has a team of 23 physicians and staff.

— Annelise Hanshaw