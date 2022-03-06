RIED, Rick

of Santa Barbara, California

Born September 18, 1956, Alhambra, California

Died, February 2, 2022, Santa Barbara

On February 2 our hearts may have broken but heaven surely rejoiced, as golf carts lined the streets of gold to welcome Ricky home! Having gotten to play at some of the most prestigious courses on earth we can only imagine the glorious splendor and beauty of the greens he got to behold that day. His personal best of five holes in one, was no doubt shattered as he played a round on the heavenly greens with Mom, Dad and Uncle Chuck. We can almost imagine the angel choir cheering him on as he had truly the best game of his life. Well the best so farÉ He’s now in a place where no one grows old, time ceases to exist and days are spent worshiping the King and doing things that the soul loveth.

Lots can be said about Rick Ried, but maybe the best is how he lived life to the utmost. He had the opportunity to attend concerts of some absolute legends. He had the pleasure and privilege to play the great game of golf all across the globe. But of all the grand things he saw and all the exotic places he visited, for him, nothing compared to a lunch from Domingo’s, enjoyed at the beach. This is maybe where he found the most tranquility. The mountains, sturdy behind him. The seemingly endless waves crashing in front of him. His heart suspended between heaven and earth. Life was good but the yearning to go home was greater.

He was preceded in death and reunited in heaven with his parents, Walter and Nancy Ried. At his time of crossing he was at peace with himself, his family and his Lord. The morning of the 2nd, his faith was perfected as God’s overabundance of dying grace filled him, wrapped him in love and carried him home.

He may have been the big brother, but as the only boy, his sisters doted on him like he was the baby of the family. They took great pride in “taking care of Rick” and providing him with a lifetime of love and support. Surviving sisters include Karen Ried, Carol Whitehouse and Kathy McClenathen (John). Nieces and nephews; Bobby, James, Wil, Joshua, Cady (Josh), and great niece Ellie. Other survivors include Danny Ostrander, Denise Keller and Mindy Ostrander Nash.

Rick never met a stranger. People were drawn to his lively spirit and jolly nature. He will be missed but not forgotten. When looking at the mountains we’ll think about him. When we hear live music we’ll remember him. And when we’re at the beach we will absolutely feel him.

To a life lived large; enjoy your rest and reward.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.