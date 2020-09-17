RIEL, Constance

onstance Riel was born in 1922 in Northampton, Massachusetts. She was one of two children, but her father was one of 16, so Constance was surrounded by lots of aunts and uncles and cousins. Sundays were always a large family event after early Mass, with family and relatives gathering for Sunday meal. She spoke French before she learned English, and attended a bilingual French/English school in Massachusetts.

Constance met her husband at a USO club while attending one of the events with her friends. He was a sailor during WWII, and would attend the USO dances with his friends when they were on leave. Constance married her husband, and after raising two children, they moved to California (with Raytheon) in 1959, with a third child on the way. They were married for 63+ years. Her husband passed away in 2014.

Constance attended Business College in Massachusetts and she worked for Springfield Armory and as a switchboard operator. After she and her husband moved to California and they raised their three children, Constance returned to college and received a degree in Art.

She loved to paint, and also enjoyed the art of making etchings, working with dark-room photography, throwing pottery (especially miniature pottery), and she was a prolific writer of poetry, winning several ribbons for her writings at the Santa Barbara County Fair. She participated in and sold her artwork at the 4th of July Art Festival at the Old Mission Santa Barbara for 26 years.

Constance was very active in the organization called the Catholic Daughters of the Americas. She served as acting Regent of the local court two times, and has been a member for 50+ years. Constance passed peacefully after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. She was a very loving, caring mother, wife, daughter, grandmother, and a friend to all. She is survived by her three children, 7 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.

Due to Covid-19, a Celebration of Constance’s life will be held at a later date.

