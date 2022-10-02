RIEMER, George Donald

On Friday, September 23, 2022, George Donald Riemer, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 84 at his home in Santa Barbara, CA. Born to George Charles Riemer and Hildegarde Ida Riemer, he was raised in New Hyde Park, NY. George graduated from Hobart College in 1959 with a degree in Economics, where he was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity. He then joined the U.S. Marine Corps and completed Officer Candidates School at Quantico, VA. He served from 1959 to 1962 in the Fleet Marine Force, Pacific, and as Provost Marshal at Twenty-nine Palms, CA. After completing his service, George began a successful career in Human Resources with JCPenney, Pan American World Airways, Phillip Morris, and Miller Brewing Company.

As he loved to tell the story, while on a business trip in Africa for Pan Am, George met a lovely stewardess named Marlene Stoll. They were both living in New York City at the time. After a whirlwind romance, they were wed in 1966 in Marlene’s hometown of Seattle, WA. Marlene and George were happily married for 56 years and raised three children. George’s jobs took the family to Commack, NY; Richmond, VA; Weston, CT; and Milwaukee, WI. He held the position of Corporate Vice President for Phillip Morris and Miller Brewing Company. After retiring from Miller in 1996, George and Marlene moved to Santa Barbara, CA, where they had a wonderful life and enjoyed many lasting friendships.

George was active at La Cumbre Country Club in Santa Barbara, as his favorite activity in retirement was golfing. He chaired several golf leagues and held the record for having played the most rounds of golf in a year at La Cumbre.

George was known for his great sense of humor, his infectious laugh, his fierce determination, and his generosity. He enjoyed family gatherings at his home in Santa Barbara, as well as in Hawaii and Colorado, and relished spending time with his three children, seven grandchildren, relatives and close friends. His favorite place in the world was the terrace at his home in Hope Ranch, where he loved to watch the airplanes and the sunset over the ocean. He was especially proud of hosting his three childrens’ weddings at his beautiful home.

He was also known for his philanthropy. He actively supported several non-profits in Santa Barbara, including Santa Barbara Foundation, Cottage Hospital, Santa Barbara Rescue Mission

and Hillside House.

George is survived by his wife Marlene Riemer; sister Katherine Riemer Hartnett (John); daughter Elsa Riemer Abookire (David); sons Eric Riemer (Kristina) and Ernie Riemer (Megan); and grandchildren: Sophia Riemer, Skylar Abookire, Kelsey Riemer, Jayden Abookire, George Riemer, Hannah Riemer and Elsie Riemer.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to Cottage Hospital, Valle Verde, TheKey and VNA Hospice of Santa Barbara for George’s loving care. Donations in memory of George may be sent to Santa Barbara Foundation. The family will hold a private memorial at a later date.