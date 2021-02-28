RIFFERO, Emma Mary

02/27/1921 – 02/17/2021

With family at her side, Emma passed away peacefully at her home in Santa Barbara Calif. on February 17, 2021 ten days before her 100th birthday. Emma filled her life in its simplest of moments and the love she found there – her family.

Emma was born in Dunsmuir, Calif. along with her twin sister Norma to parents Antonio and Maria Brun on February 27,1921. She is predeceased by her mother and father, twin sister Norma Peters, older sister Louise Golin, brother Guido Brun, and brother-in-law Richard Riffero.

Emma is survived by her loving husband of 80 years, John H. Riffero. son John H Riffero II (Pamela), daughter Norma Jean Leifer (Vincent), and eight grandchildren John, Rochelle, Erin, Ashley, Leslie, Autumn, Erica, Emma Nadine, and her twelve great-grandchildren Jasmine, Justin, Dakota, Christian, Aiden, Elena, Evryn, Madeline, Bryn, Lily, Arianna, and Tobin, as well as, her brother-in-law Steve Riffero, and nephews Richard Riffero II, Fred Golin, and Michael Durbiano, nieces Deanne Peter-Pace and Marie Modler and cousin Sharon Ross.

Emma was the first Executive Secretary of The United Boys and Girls Club of Santa Barbara. Emma volunteered for many local organizations including her church, Our Lady of Sorrows. In retirement she was an avid volunteer in her community and her children and grandchildren’s endeavors.

Emma adored her family and is remembered for her delicious traditional Italian cooking and her famous patio barbecues. She was a model of resilience, devotion, selflessness and unconditional love. As the matriarch, Emma’s legacy lives on in her family. She will be missed immensely but will always be with us deep in our hearts.

We are grateful for the International Caregivers Corp. and especially to Vicky Jallores who has been lovingly devoted to Emma and an excellent caregiver.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Santa Barbara Meals on Wheels, VNA Health on Gutierrez St., and the United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara. These were all dear to Emma’s heart.

Due to the Covid Pandemic immediate family will gather privately.