RIFFERO, Steve A.

12-21-1931 to 09-09-2021

Steve A Riffero went to his Spiritual Home peacefully on the afternoon of Sept 9, 2021. He was born in Santa Barbara, Calif at St Francis Hospital, December 21, 1931 to Mauricio and Zefferina (Favro) Riffero. He attended Franklin Elementary School, SBJH and SBHS.

Throughout his life, Steve volunteered with many organizations in Santa Barbara, including co-founding and leading a boys group at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church of SB called the Blue Jacket Club. To fund the activities and needs for the Club and the boys, Steve would find Organizations that needed extra work. As volunteer work was a primary goal of the Club, the boys cleaned beaches, parks and the Fiesta Pancake Breakfast. Each year the Blue Jackets travelled to Mexico bringing food and clothes for families in need. In addition to their volunteer work, the Blue Jackets enjoyed trips to Hollywood, amusement parks and other adventures under Steve’s leadership.

After retiring from the Santa Barbara Unified School district in the Grounds Maintenance Dept., Steve devoted every weekday up to his death, to PATH, helping with meals and cleaning.

For most of his life Steve was an active member of Our Lady of Sorrows Church, ushering each Sunday mass until he no longer had transportation and then was devoted to Guadalupe Church.

He is predeceased by his parents, his brother Richard Riffero, sister in law, Emma Riffero and niece Gwyn Riffero Bailey (Paul) and survived by brother John H Riffero (who died 12/28/21) and nephews Richard Riffero Jr. and John H Riffero II (Pamela) and his niece Norma Jean Riffero Leifer (Vincent).

Steve’s whole life was devoted to helping others. Surviving members of the Blue Jackets Club are carrying on with his legacy.

The Family would like to express their gratitude to Megan Young at Family Service Agency.

A Private Mass at Guadalupe Catholic Church was held on 10/8/2021. Memorials to PATH, Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish Church, 227 N Nopal St, SB 93103, Santa Barbara Meals on Wheels, PO Box 6099, SB, Calif 93160, or VNA-Health, 512 E. Gutierrez St., S.B., Calif. 93103 are appreciated in his name.