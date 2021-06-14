Righetti agriculture teacher wins award

COURTESY PHOTO

SANTA MARIA — Righetti High School agriculture teacher Amy Guerra recently earned the South Coast Region Outstanding Young Teacher Award.

The award is normally presented during the State FFA Degree Ceremony in April and during the CATA Summer Conference. This year, all awards were presented virtually.

“I have truly enjoyed being an ag teacher and overcoming constant obstacles as a young teacher,’’ Ms. Guerra said. “I love my career choice and the ability to educate our youth, and to make a positive impact on their lives. It’s an amazing feeling to see their growth as leaders and to watch them pursue their passions after high school. I am very thankful to be recognized for my past achievements, and I look forward to continue educating future generations.’’

Ms. Guerra has been instrumental in developing and expanding the Agriculture Department’s course offerings, leadership opportunities and community involvement, according to a news release. She’s also developed agriculture chemistry, agriculture sciences and leadership classes beyond the classroom.

Ms. Guerra coached the State Champion Poultry Career Development Event (CDE) Team, Marketing Plan CDE Team (third in the state), Ag Sales CDE (sixth place), Advanced Parliamentary Procedure Team (first place in the South Coast Region) and the Novice Parli Pro Team (fifth place in the state). The FFA Chapter website was in the top four in the state, and the program had a state finalist in the Extemporaneous Public Speaker contest.

“Amy Guerra exemplifies the Outstanding Young Agriculture Teacher Award,’’ said fellow Righetti agriculture teacher Guillermo Guerra.

— Dave Mason