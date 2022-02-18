Righetti assistant principal resigns after allegations

Gene Rickman steps down after accusations of misconduct with walk-on basketball coach

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District announced Thursday that Gene Rickman, assistant principal at Righetti High School, has resigned after allegations of inappropriate behavior with a walk-on basketball coach.

The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District announced Mr. Rickman’s resignation Thursday.

District spokesman Kenny Klein said Mr. Rickman submitted his resignation Wednesday.

“We can confirm that the other employee who served as a walk-on basketball coach is no longer an employee in the district and has been directed not to enter any district facility,” Mr. Klein told the News-Press Thursday in an email.

“The district is cooperating with law enforcement and their investigation,” Mr. Klein said, referring to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Mr. Klein noted the school district has been engaged in an ongoing investigation into the allegations.

He also said Mr. Rickman had been employed with the school district since July 1, 2015.

Mr. Klein added that the district follows proper reporting procedures in these types of cases, including reporting to the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing.

“We have made arrangements to ensure proper administrative coverage so that student instruction and activities are not disrupted,” Mr. Klein said. “The district also continues to make mental health and counseling services available for students that need any additional support.”

