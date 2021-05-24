Righetti economics students get recognition

SANTA MARIA — U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, recently paid a Zoom visit to Righetti High School economic classes after their success in a competition.

Classes at the Santa Maria school participate every semester in an investment game, where each student team is given $100,000 to invest. Last fall, Righetti finished as the second highest school in the 24th Congressional District.

After that ranking, the team was chosen to participate in the Capitol Hill Challenge this spring. The CHS is for the nation’s top 870 schools.

“I really enjoyed how much Salud Carbajal told us to keep on searching for opportunities to open doors for us and to have many goals in our lives,’’ senior Madelyne Soto-Gomez said in a news release. “It’s amazing how he came to the United States at 5 years old from Mexico and now helps shape us into a better community.’’

Teacher Joe Graack said RIghetti is honored to be recognized for its financial education.

“Our financial education unit includes covering such topics as 401 retirement accounts, diversification strategies involving stocks, corporate bonds, government bonds and mutual funds. Lastly, we teach students how to file their state and federal tax returns. It is an exciting opportunity for our students to meet with Congressman Carbajal and inquire about policymaking, his support of financial education in schools and capital markets.’’

— Dave Mason