Righetti Film Festival showcases students’ work

RIghetti High School filmmakers will show their work at the school’s 23rd annual film festival ending tonight.

SANTA MARIA — Movies that tell stories through the eyes of Righetti High School student filmmakers are being showcased during the 23rd annual Righetti Film Festival ending tonight.

The celebration of cinematic achievement happens between 7 and 9:30 p.m. inside the gym, 941 Foster Road, Santa Maria. It will feature about a dozen films, two-to-eight minutes long, which involve comedy, drama, horror, sci-fi and documentaries. National and international film festivals have already selected some of the films.

“I’m super excited to show our community the wonderful work made by my students,’’ said Jacob Gustafson, Warrior teacher. “I’m very proud of how strong the work is, and this is due to the hard work the students put into them. This year’s films are the best yet, since I took over for Robert Garcia.’’

The 9th through 12th grade students are in classes such as Intro to Video, AHC Film 110 and Advanced Video.

Admission is free, and concessions will be for sale (cash only).

— Marilyn McMahon