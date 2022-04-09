Righetti High School contributes food to nonprofit

COURTESY PHOTOS

Students at Righetti High School collected food for a Pismo Beach food pantry that serves an area that serves families from Oceano to Guadalupe.

Students at Righetti High School donated more than 1,000 pounds of dry and canned food Thursday to the U-Pick Food Pantry at New Life Community Church.

The Pismo Beach food pantry is open three days a week and serves families from Oceano to Guadalupe.

“Helping our community is so important now more than ever with the stresses of today’s world,” said Aurey Henry, a Righetti senior. “Being there to support the people in our community in any way shape or form can make a big difference in just one life. We should absolutely take the opportunity to do anything we can.”

The Righetti fundraiser ran March 28-April 6 at the Santa Maria school and was promoted by rallies directed by senior Ellie Ryan, according to Warrior School Counselor Julie Utterback. The class who collected the most nonperishables will receive an In-N-Out Burger party.

“I feel community service is very important especially today because the prices of everyday necessities are very high,” senior Ella Consorti said in a news release. “If you continue to help someone else in the littlest way, then why not? Being able to give back into the community in any way is one of Righetti’s main priorities.”

U-Pick Pantry sent student body members at Righetti three dozen donuts as a thank you.

“The contribution from RHS ASB is much needed, and we are truly grateful to work with such caring students,’’ said U-Pick Pantry volunteer Kent Utterback.

