Righetti High School FFA vegetable team wins top honors

COURTESY PHOTOS

From left, Righetti High School FFA adviser Miguel Guerra stands with Jada Sanchez, Erin Trathen, Eddie Muñoz and Ashley Palin, whose team dominated the Vegetable Crop Judging Contest at the first Allan Hancock College FFA Field Day.

SANTA MARIA — The Righetti High School FFA Vegetable Judging Team recently placed first overall and dominated the Vegetable Crop Judging Contest during the first Allan Hancock College FFA Field Day.

“All the hard work paid off,’’ said Miguel Guerra, Righetti FFA adviser and teacher, adding that the school’s second team placed fifth at last weekend’s competition.

The winning team members are Jada Sanchez, Erin Trathen, Eddie Muñoz, Ashley Palin and Mr. Guerra.

The Vegetable Crop Judging Contest is designed to promote understanding in the vegetable industry. The emphasis is on critical thinking, evaluation, oral and identification skills.

RHS has six Agricultural CTE Pathways. They include Ag Business, Ag Mechanics, Agriscience, Animal Science, Ornamental Horticulture and Viticulture. There are seven Agricultural Pathways throughout the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.

— Marilyn McMahon