Righetti High School students hold food drive

COURTESY PHOTO

Students in Righetti High School’s ASTRA club collect nonperishable items for a holiday food drive. They began delivering the food on Friday.

SANTA MARIA — Righetti High School’s ASTRA club, a community service organization sponsored by Altrusa, is completing its food drive and delivering its donations to local families and veterans in need.

Non-perishable items were dropped off over the past week and deliveries took place on Friday.

The food drive was encouraged school-wide as a “reverse advent calendar,” where students give something each day. A $100 prize will be given to the graduating class that collects the most donations.

Other ASTRA members have been volunteering by making cards and crafts for local senior centers.

— Annelise Hanshaw