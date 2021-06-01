Righetti seniors receive academic awards

COURTESY PHOTOS

Seniors pose outside Warrior Stadium with certificates of achievement.

SANTA MARIA — Seniors at Ernest Righetti High School celebrated the year’s academic achievements during an awards ceremony May 25.

More than 220 seniors joined the celebration, either virtually or inside Warrior Stadium.

“We are proud that our seniors didn’t let the challenges of the past year stop them from pursuing the academic and scholarship opportunities our community partners continue to offer to deserving students,’’ Principal Karen Rotondi said in a news release. “We look forward to hearing about the amazing college, military, and work adventures that the Class of 2021 will experience in their future.”

Ernest Righetti High School Principal Karen Rotondi addresses seniors at an academic awards ceremony.

The senior class racked up more than $800,000 in scholarships, according to Warrior College and Career Center Specialist Mandy McDonald.

The ceremony is available to view at youtu.be/NRr7h0PEfjs.

— Annelise Hanshaw