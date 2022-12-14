Righetti student selected for honor choirs

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail COURTESY PHOTOCaitlin Voss stands proudly with her niece, Jadyn Voss — the only singer from Santa Barbara County who has been accepted into the High School Coastal Honor Choir and 100-member California All-State Honor Choir. Jadyn, a junior at Righetti High School in Santa Maria, will join other vocalists at a performance at the California Music Educators Conference Feb. 16-18 in Fresno. This photo shows Jadyn at the Performing Arts Center at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, where late last month, Jadyn was honored for being named to the High School Coastal Honor Choir. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail Santa Barbara News-Press Life previous post Ford, Doordan now on maritime museum board next post Nursing students graduate from Allan Hancock College Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.