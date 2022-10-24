Righetti students host kids at ‘Kinderpatch’

COURTESY PHOTOS

A variety of activities take place at Righetti High School’s “Kinderpatch.”

SANTA MARIA — More than 700 elementary school students from throughout the county explored Righetti High School FFA “Kinderpatch” on Friday.

The Santa Maria event gave the youngsters a chance to learn about plants, crops, animals, roping and enjoy ag activities including pumpkin games, a petting zoo, and other attractions.

More than 200 FFA students were on hand to engage the young guests at the annual tradition, which has been going on for more than 35 years.

“It’s amazing to see the kids enjoying everything we worked so hard on,” said FFA member and senior Emma Taylor, who has participated in Kinderpatch since she was a freshman. “This is something I will never forget.”

“Our Kinderpatch is highly anticipated every year by our students and community, and we look forward to being able to host this event on campus,’’ agriculture teacher Amy Guerra said in a news release. “It’s a great way to promote agriculture and education.”

— Dave Mason