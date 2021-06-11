Righetti students show their art

SANTA MARIA — Students’ creativity is on full display at the 17th Annual Righetti Art Show and the high school’s 2nd Annual Virtual Art Show and Gallery.

The shows feature paintings, drawings and photography by students at Righetti High School in Santa Maria.

To see the art, go to righettivisualarts.org.

Art teacher Melissa Johnson said the Visual Arts Department curated an online/stay-at-home option for the second year in a row due to the pandemic.

“Of course, much has changed in education, schools and the daily lives over the past year,’’ Ms. Johnson noted in a news release. “Often, in times of difficulty and challenge, we are pushed out of our comfort zone. But this can be an opportunity for growth and discovery.”

She explained that’s the situation for Righetti Visual Arts, which is excited about its exploration of a new frontier for expression.

