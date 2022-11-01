Righetti students, staff to celebrate Day of the Dead

SANTA MARIA — Students and staff at Righetti High School will celebrate Día de los Muertos with live music and dancing on Wednesday.

The Day of the Dead event is organized by the student group Latinos Unidos and starts about 12:15 p.m. at the Greek Theater at the Santa Maria school.

It will feature a performance by the Ballet Folklórico and Marimba Band. Students and staff are also planning to dress up and face paint colorful skulls, flowers, and other Day of the Dead motifs.

“With the rally, I hope to share one of our many beautiful traditions that is celebrated within all of Latin America,” Crystal Campos, a Latinos Unidos Treasurer senior, said in a news release. “Not only is this event important because of its meaning, but by doing this we are able to include students that wouldn’t normally celebrate it and help others stay in touch with their roots.

“Overall, I think embracing our culture is very important at the end of the day since it’s what helps us be who we are!” Crystal said.

Patricia Villalobos, the Latinos Unidos Club adviser and Spanish teacher, said the rally, face painting and altar decorating contest represent ancestral knowledge, cultural traditions, and our humanity. I feel proud and happy to share these traditions with our school community. I hope these events serve to remember and honor those who are no longer here but will forever live in our hearts.”

— Dave Mason