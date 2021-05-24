Righetti teachers write about environment

COURTESY PHOTO

Laura Branch and Rebecca Wingerden, science teachers at Righetti High School, recently co-wrote an article that appeared in Science Teacher Magazine.

SANTA MARIA — Righetti High School science teachers Laura Branch and Rebecca Wingerden recently co-wrote “From Local to Global, Calculating and Appreciating the Values of Trees and Forests.”

The Santa Maria teachers’ article was recently published in the Science Teacher Magazine through the National Science Teaching Association. You’ll find the article at nsta.org/science-teacher/science-teacher-mayjune-2021/local-global.

This article highlights work the two educators have been doing within the CTE Environmental Resources Pathway. Their goal is to teach students about the importance of carbon sinks. A carbon sink is anything that absorbs more carbon from the atmosphere than it releases – for example, plants, oceans and soil.

Students collected data to determine how much carbon is in a tree lab. The results are at rwingerden.com/ecodatum.

“Incorporating climate science into teaching is extremely important for students and our planet,’’ Ms. Branch said in a news release. “Why? Students are our next generation. They are our future. They must work to solve climate issues to heal the earth and live sustainably so there is a habitable earth for their children.”

— Dave Mason