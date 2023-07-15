RILEY, Laurie Anne

Laurie Anne Riley (Orthodox baptismal name Anastasia) passed away peacefully at home in Camarillo, CA on June 30, 2023. Born the eldest of two daughters in the summer of 1947, in Denver, CO, her family moved to Carpinteria, CA in the early 1950s, where she attended Carpinteria High School. She moved to Santa Barbara, CA in the early 1970s, where she spent most of her life raising her family and working various jobs as an executive secretary. In 2022, she moved to Camarillo, CA to live with her youngest daughter and two youngest granddaughters.

She loved animals and had many dogs, cats, and even a few birds and rabbits over the course of her life. Most recently, she had her long-haired dachshund, Sadie, whom she adored. She had an extraordinary aesthetic sense and her home always looked like it had been decorated by a professional interior designer. She loved gardening and floral arranging and spent a lot of time designing, digging, and planting. She also enjoyed shopping, dining out, and reading.

Laurie was preceded in death by her parents Larry and Ruby, her younger sister Laura, and her husband, Joseph Riley. She is survived by her daughter Victoria, son Todd, daughter Elaina, and three granddaughters, Malena, Briseis, and Athena.

Laurie was loved very much by her family and friends and will be greatly missed. May her memory be eternal. A private memorial service honoring Laurie’s life will be held.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Camarillo, St. Anthony’s Greek Orthodox monastery in Florence, Arizona and/or St. Jude’s Hospital in Los Angeles.