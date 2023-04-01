Rincon Brewery fully reopened

Popular Funk Zone business reopens full bar and kitchen and adds weekend breakfast menu

Rincon Brewery Operations Manager Pixie Saavedra, left, and owner Mark Hyatt stand in front of the brewery’s Funk Zone location in Santa Barbara. The Funk Zone site reopened this week with a full bar and kitchen.

After closing in December, the Rincon Brewery — a popular spot in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone — reopened this week with its full bar and kitchen.

The Rincon Brewery originally planned to open early in 2022 with its full bar and kitchen, but due to COVID-19, only the taproom re-opened.

“We closed in December to build the kitchen and just reopened on Monday,” Pixie Saavedra, the brewery’s operations manager, told the News-Press.

In addition to the Funk Zone, the Rincon Brewery has locations in Carpinteria and Ventura. Both locations have the full menu, which is now available at the Funk Zone site that reopened Monday.

Chef Rafael Flores cooks lunch at the new kitchen inside Rincon Brewery in the Funk Zone.

New to the Rincon Brewery and exclusive to the Funk Zone location is a nine-item breakfast menu.

Among the offerings is a chicken and waffles dish and vegan “oat boat” — a hot oatmeal dish with organic berries and agave.

Also on the breakfast menu are the Chila’ Chilaquiles and the East Beach Omelette.

The breakfast menu is available from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday and Sundays.

“We hope to eventually offer breakfast during the week as well,” said Ms. Saavedra. “The idea was to bring more food options to the Funk Zone.”

Vegan and vegetarian options are available on both menus.

Here are some of the brews at Rincon Brewery.

There’s a lot on tap at Rincon Brewery.

“So far people are trickling in,” she said. “Our immediate neighbors are excited we are back, and other people are excited not to have to drive to Carpinteria.”

Rincon Brewery takes great pride in sourcing high quality ingredients for its dishes. The brewery’s policy is to always serve hormone- and antibiotic-free beef, poultry and pork. And Rincon Brewery said its fresh seafood is always on the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch “Best Choice” or “Good Alternative” lists.

The brewery is proud to be a Platinum Level Certified Ocean Friendly Restaurant. Lettuces are always organic as well as a “whenever possible” approach to the rest of produce.

The brewery emphasizes local sources whenever possible.

“We are excited to reopen and be part of the Funk Zone community,” said Ms. Saavedra.

