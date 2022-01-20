Rincon Classic organizers report success at surfing event

Last weekend marked the 40th anniversary of the Rincon Classic and the 22nd year of Surf Happens hosting the classic before a large crowd.

The starting time of the event was delayed Saturday by an hour and 10 minutes due to the tsunami advisory warning after an underwater volcanic eruption at the Pacific island nation of Tonga.

“Then the event was off and running for an hour before the rain began to fall and a power outage ensued. But then everything started falling into place,” according to a Surf Happens news release. “The wind turned the right direction by 10:30 am and the rain stopped, a healthy crowd arrived on the beach …

“The rest of the weekend unfolded with a fairy-tale ending as the wind disappeared and the background swell grew and provided picturesque canvases for everyone to enjoy,” according to the news release.

The results of each division are as follows, ranking first to last.

Gremlins U12: Ronin Castorino, Maddox Keet, Hawk Modicette, Dominic Arce, Koby Wachter, and Beckett Eason.

Boys U14: Aiden Albada, Koa Modicette, Dominic Arce, Joey Penueta, Kevin Mcgibben and Maddox Keet.

Juniors U17: Tyler Chiarappa, Hamilton Jacobs, Curtis Jacobs, Tanner Vodraska, Owen Neth and Jack Zoltan.

Wahines U17 Girls: Vela Mattive, Delaney Poulos, Eva Hoffman, Jessie Engel, Madyson Stone and Charlotte Cooney.

Open Men’s: Trevor Barry, Sam Reichel, Will Reichel, Jeremy Berger, Matt Maheri and Foster Campbell.

Open Women’s: Makena Burke, Ashley Fagerstadt, Lulu Ekenef, Shaya Alexander, Aubrey Falk and Riley Malmsten.

Masters: Brent Power, Dennis Rizzo, Javi Moreno, Erik Edwards, Tuler Canali and Sean O’toole.

Grand Masters: Walt Cerny, Chris Keet, Evan Caples, Josh Pomer, Alex Pappas and Britt Merrick.

Legends: Tony Luna, Bryan Gragg, Brett Jordan, Steve Hanson, Shawn Quien and Chris Cochrane.

Super Legends: Bill Urbany, Andy Neumann, Rym Partridge, Jim Garland, Thomas Kunz and George Murdoch.

Lady Legends: Miranda Joeseph, Simone Reddingiuous, Lisa Luna, Erin Caird, Sally Saengar and Sue “Fish” Ledig.

Longboard: Cole Robbins, Jeff Belzer, Raymond Sayles, Patrick Holloway, Shayne Davis and Evan Trauntvein.

Rincon Brewery Professional Division: Dimitri Poulos, Cory Arrambide, Killian Garland and Jabe Swierkocki.

VISSLA Expression Session: Lakey Peterson, Sage Erickson, Dane Reynolds, Josiah Amico, Sean Lesh, Chris Keet, Tim Davis, Tom Allan, Wayne Rich, Abby Brown, Andres Barbieri and John Birchim.

The Vissla Expression Session, which was by invite only, debuted with participants picking a number from 1-10 out of a hat and choosing from an eclectic batch of vintage Channel Island Surfboards ranging from the early 1970s to the late ’90s.

