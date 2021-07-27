RINCON, Mary Teresa

1938 – 2021

Mary Rincon passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on July 4, 2021. She was born on September 19, 1938 in Santa Barbara, CA.

Mary is survived by her sons Gene Mitchum (Sonya), David Mitchum (Dara), daughters Ruth Castaneda, Kathryn Reynoso (Danny), Rachel Bunt, Antonia Genardini, 25 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren and brother Johnny Rivera, sisters Rosemarie Parks and Blanca Flor Benedict.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents Camilo and Edna Rivera (Flora Castro), sons Robert Mitchum, Sr., James Mitchum and grandson Robert Mitchum, Jr.

Services will be at: South Coast Church, 5814 Cathedral Oaks Rd. Goleta, Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 10:30.

Nana, you will live on in our hearts forever. We love you so very much.