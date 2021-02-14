RIOS, Edward J.

Edward J. Rios, age 86 passed away peacefully at Serenity House on January 20, 2021. Ed, as he was known, was born in Santa Maria, California to Manuel and Carmen Rios on December 5, 1934. The family moved to Santa Barbara where Ed attended Franklin Elementary School, Santa Barbara Junior High and graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1953. Ed went on to serve his country in the U.S. Air Force for four years and then went on to attend Cal Poly San Luis Obispo where he graduated Summa Cum Laude as a Mechanical Engineer.

After graduating, Ed moved to Sacramento, California and started his own prosperous business. Being an avid golfer, he sponsored several golf tournaments for charity. Ed was able to travel all over the world before settling in Santa Barbara.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents and one son. He leaves behind one son Edward Rios, Jr., his sisters Adeline Rios Ratliff and Virginia Rios Booth, his nieces Marina Ratliff and her children Aaron Ratliff and Ashley Kurth (Sean) and their children Lorin Blakely (Jeff) and their children Kyser and Teale and his nephew Alex Anderson.

Services are private because of Covid.