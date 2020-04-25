Risdon’s 76 Service & Carwash offering U-haul equipment

CARPINTERIA U-Haul Company of California announced Friday that Risdon’s 76 Service & Carwash has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer.

The service station, at 4401 Via Real, will now offer essential services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies, pre-tow inspection and in-store pickup for boxes. The normal business hours are 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, according to officials.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul stores and dealers continue to serve the public. The company has also launched it’s U-Haul Truck Share 24/7, which allows customers to create an online account and pick up their truck at any hour using only their smartphone with photo feature and GPS. To learn more about this service or how to reserve products, visit www.uhaul.com. To reserve through Risdon’s, call 805-684-7676.