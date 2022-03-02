Rise Against to perform at Santa Barbara Bowl

Rise Against’s summer 2022 U.S. headline tour will include a stop July 16 at the Santa Barbara Bowl.

Support for this show will be The Used and Senses Fail. Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday at axs.com.

Rise Against also shared “Talking To Ourselves (IDLES Inner Monologue Remix),” a pulsing, synth-driven, transformative re-working by British band IDLES, which maintains the urgency of the standout original off the band’s 2021 acclaimed LP, “Nowhere Generation” (Loma Vista Recordings).

“I’ve never thought of our songs as ‘brave’ or ‘bold,’ ” said bandleader Tim McIlrath. “I think of them as just common sense. When you feel that no one is listening to you, you tend to talk louder, and when you feel no one notices you, you start doing things to get their attention. That’s what this song is about.”

On “Nowhere Generation,” the multi-Gold and Platinum band draws a line in the sand with its blazing and aggressive punk rock and lyrics that shine a spotlight on the social and economical deck that has been stacked against this younger generation’s pursuit of the American Dream.

The album debuted at the top of multiple Billboard charts with its first week sales (No. 1 on Rock, No. 3 on Top Current Albums, No. 3 on Vinyl, and the Top 40 of the Top 200), and earned great press from outlets including Revolver, Consequence, LoudWire, Brooklyn Vegan, Grammy.com, American Songwriter, The Line of Best Fit, Clash and Kerrang!, among others.

The album’s June 4, 2021 release date was also declared “Rise Against Day In Chicago,” the band’s original hometown. Last November, Rise Against shared the “Nowhere Sessions” EP, a six-track live expansion of the album that captures and celebrates the anthemic intensity of the band’s renowned performances.

Singles from the EP included “Talking to Ourselves (Nowhere Sessions)” and a cover of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Fortunate Son.”

