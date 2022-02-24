Home Local Rite Aid to close
DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS
The Rite Aid at 825 State St. is closing. Monday will be the last day of operation for the longtime Santa Barbara business, store manager David Armas told the News-Press. Mr. Armas said Wednesday that Rite Aid stores will remain open at the Mesa Shopping Center in Santa Barbara and the Fairview Center in Goleta. He declined to comment further, but said the company will issue a press release.
