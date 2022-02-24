Rite Aid to close

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESSThe Rite Aid at 825 State St. is closing. Monday will be the last day of operation for the longtime Santa Barbara business, store manager David Armas told the News-Press. Mr. Armas said Wednesday that Rite Aid stores will remain open at the Mesa Shopping Center in Santa Barbara and the Fairview Center in Goleta. He declined to comment further, but said the company will issue a press release. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Ellwood shelled 80 years ago next post 61 COVID-19 cases, one death reported Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.