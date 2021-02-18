RITTER, Charles Frederick

Born: May 19, 1926

Charles Ritter passed away peacefully on January 18, 2021, in Santa Barbara at the age of 94. He is survived by his precious wife, Norma and three daughters. He was the third of five children of parents, George and Ruth Ritter and spent his childhood in Pomona, CA graduating from Pomona High School in 1944. While in high school he worked in his father’s citrus grove.

In May 1944 he enlisted in the Army Air Force Aviation Cadet Program and was called to active duty in August. Like many others that enlisted late in the war, he received no flight training. He worked wherever he was needed. He was discharged in Florida on December 7, 1945, and took the train home.

He arrived home to a joyful welcome from his family. Charles enrolled in Pomona Jr College and later transferred to Chaffey Jr College graduating in 1949. He and Norma Jean were married in August 1946. Their first daughter, Ellen, was born in January 1948 and attended her father’s graduation. While attending college Charles worked part time for his father in the lemon groves.

He enjoyed working in citrus and acquired five acres for himself. However, when the I-10 freeway was put in the citrus industry drastically shifted as groves were sold and homes built. Charles deemed a career change was necessary. He returned to Chaffey College working toward a degree in engineering while employed at Lockheed Aircraft in Ontario, CA. After two years at Chaffey Jr College he moved his family to San Diego where he attended San Diego State College. He worked for General Dynamics while he finished his degree. He graduated from San Diego State College in 1959 and was promoted to engineer. He continued working for General Dynamics in San Diego until 1961 when he was transferred to Vandenberg Air Force base. Charles stayed at VAFB the rest of his career retiring as Chief of Design Services in 1986.

In retirement he and Norma enjoyed traveling. They acquired a fifth wheel travel trailer and made their maiden trip to the World’s Fair in Canada. They made multiple trips to New England in the fall and they also took their motor home to the Yosemite National Park every year for two weeks in the spring and two weeks in the fall. They enjoyed driving the entire 500 miles of the Blue Ridge Parkway. They also traveled internationally visiting England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, Germany, Austria and France.

As they got along in years they sold their motor home and continued to enjoy Santa Barbara. Charles delighted in taking his wife on breakfast dates and did so almost every day to restaurants around Santa Barbara and Montecito.

Charles was a member of Living Faith Center Church.