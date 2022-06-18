Ritz-Carlton Bacara announces summer of special events

The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara, has announced a slate of upcoming summer events and programming.

An All American Riviera Summer Package is being offered through Aug. 26 at the resort, located at 8301 Hollister Ave., Goleta.

According to a news release, the package “invites travelers to discover the charm, beauty, and energy of Santa Barbara with a stress-free summer getaway in the American Riviera.” It allows guests access to a variety of the resort’s outdoor activities and wellness experiences while providing an overnight stay in luxury accommodations and a private cabana.

The package is available for $1,250, not including taxes, fees and gratuity.

Also returning this summer is the Golden Hour Champagne Bar by Veuve Clicquot.

The champagne bar is located next to Haskell’s Food Truck and serves champagne daily from 5-8:30 p.m. throughout the summer.

FATHER’S DAY SPECIALS

The resort’s ‘O’ Bar + Kitchen is celebrating Father’s Day by pairing Hennessy XO with John Kelly chocolate and a cocktail and cigar special featuring a Roy Boy cocktail paired with an Ashton VSG cigar. A torta de pastor special will also be added to the menu on Sunday. Reservations can be made by calling 805-571-3018.

The Ritz-Carlton Spa Bacara, Santa Barbara is also offering specials throughout Father’s Day weekend, including discounted pricing on men’s massage treatment. Appointments are required and can be made by calling 805-571-4210.

The resort also invites dads to a Father’s Day trip to Sandpiper’s Golf Club, with shuttles available to and from the resort. Tee times can be arranged by calling 805-968-0100.

INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEKEND CELEBRATIONS

The resort is also offering a number of special events during Independence Day weekend.

Festivities will include live music, summer drinks, barbecue specials and family programming.

The Bistro will offer an American Duo Dinner from July 1-4 on the oceanfront terrace and in the dining room, while Haskell’s Food Truck will sell American classics such as hot dogs, hamburgers and kielbasa near the main pool.

A Fourth of July pool party will feature live music and summer cocktails with Don Julio on July 2-4 from 1-4 p.m.

Family-friendly events are planned throughout the weekend including beach games, Ritz Kids movie nights, beachside yoga, a scavenger hunt and a golf cart parade.

Reservations are required for on-property activities.

