RIVERA, Joan

Joan Rivera (1932-2020) passed away on October 21,2020 in Ojai, Ca where she has been living the past 8 years. She was born in Staten Island, NY to Richard and Mary Ryan. She was the youngest of nine children and had many fun memories to share of growing up with her 6 brothers and 2 sisters. She moved out to Calif. with her family as a teenager. There she met and married Herb Hoeffliger. Together they raised their 3 children Greg(Dale), Kurt and Colette(Lonn) in Santa Barbara. She is a proud Grandma to Aimee, Natalie, Allison, Megan, Shawna, Adam, Ryan, Brad, Josh and Krista and a Great Grandma to Thatcher, Porter, Ashlin, Westin, Mark, Travis, Gabby, Manny, Emma, Ava, Sophie, Jackson, Hudson, Layla and Grayson. She also has many nieces and nephews. Joan worked many years for Home Savings where she enjoyed meeting and serving her customers with her friendly personality. She later retired to Cabo San Lucas, MX with her husband Hank Rivera. She loved living in Cabo. She always welcomed family and friends to come visit in Cabo. She was full of life and love and will be missed by all. Thank you to Ojai Continuing Care Center for their excellent care and kindness. She constantly said everyone was so nice to her. Services will be private.