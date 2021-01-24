RIVERA, Maria Christina “Chris”

Maria Christina “Chris” Rivera, 86, of Carpinteria passed away on January 13, 2021 in Santa Barbara.

Chris was born to Carlos and Carmen Sanchez in 1934. She was raised in Carpinteria with her twin sister Margaret on 7th Street. Chris loved to go out dancing with all her cousins. She enjoyed going to Mariachi Festivals and loved playing Bunco with her friends. Chris worked at Eds of Carpinteria and Applied Magnetics in Goleta. She is survived by her children, Joe Rivera Sr. (Laurie), Julie Quevedo (Alex Sr.), 9 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, sister Margaret Burkey (Bob). She was proceeded in death by her parents, Carlos and Carmen Sanchez and son Mike Rivera Jr. The family would like to thank Sandy Matson who helped our family immensely over the last few years. We would also like to thank the wonderful staff at Villa Alamar for taking such good care of our mom.

Private services will be held. Memorial donations can be made in Chris’s name to Central Coast Senior Citizens Foundation or The Alzheimer’s Association.