Riviera shows movies again

Lynda & Bruce’s Riviera Theatre has reopened.

As it shows movies again, the Santa Barbara International Film Festival site at 2044 Alameda Padre Serra is following COVID-19 rules.

The theater is presenting “Babyteeth” at 7:30 tonight. The film will also be shown at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

“Babyteeth” is about psychiatrist Henry Finlay (Ben Mendlesohn) and his wife Anna (Essie Davis), once a music prodigy, enjoying their posh life in Sydney. But their bliss is interrupted when their daughter Milla (Eliza Scanlen) turns 16 and falls in love with Moses (Toby Wallace), 23, a hot-wired junkie. Complicating matters is Milla is unlikely to get a second chance at love. She’s been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

The movies “John Lewis: Good Trouble,” about the congressman and his legislative action on civil rights, and “The Truth” will screen July 3-9.

The theater lists its COVID-19 rules at sbiffriviera.com. Among them are that all attendees must wear masks except while eating and drinking in their seats. All staff are required to wear masks.

Two hundred and fifty seats were removed to enforce social distancing.