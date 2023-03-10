Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce releases third phase of its economic plan

DAVE MASON / NEWS-PRESS

Businesses grace State Street in downtown Santa Barbara. The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce’s “Roadmap to Recovery” includes boosting local businesses.

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce this week released the third phase of its “Roadmap to Recovery: The Road Home.”

The chamber’s collective focus has shifted to meaningful economic recovery, revitalization and long-term job growth.

The “Roadmap to Recovery” includes diversification of housing, boosting and reopening businesses, and getting people to live where they work and work where they live.

“We are not unaware of the risk but see a positive economy moving forward. We can address underlying fundamental barriers if we can address the vitality related to housing,” Kristen Miller, CEO and president of the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, told the News-Press.

“Our big effort is to provide some leadership around employer-sponsored housing.

she said. “We want to look at models that have worked well. There are models such as Westmont College, where the employer has a stock of housing for employees. We want to put together a consortium of businesses using the same model.”

Ms. Miller also spoke about how the chamber plans to reopen and boost businesses in the post-pandemic economy.

Kristen Miller, president and CEO of the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber expects to see a more positive economy in the future.

“We are helping businesses transition to a new hybrid working model. That is going to change and has changed in positive ways for individuals and businesses. We are helping businesses that have to have employees on-site. We are also helping businesses (to) blend that (so they) can have some remote work.”

“As a community leader, the chamber plays a critical role in the conversation,” Joey Zumaya, chairman of the chamber’s board, said in a statement. “Never before has the South Coast experienced a time when social justice and housing organizations and the business community aligned so closely with the need for housing in our communities.”

In addition to being the board chair, Mr. Zumaya heads Nonprofit Enterprise Sales and Strategy for North America at LinkedIn.

Ms. Miller said the chamber is a longtime advocate of housing for the workforce and is well aware of the need for more affordable housing.

Lower State Street continues to be a local hub for restaurants and stores.

“Even within this narrow category, we see a variety of needs from dorm-style to all the way up to more executive housing,” Ms. Miller said. “We are not unaware of the push-pull in our community as well as in the state and the West about growth. We are looking at how we design neighborhoods so we don’t perpetuate environmental practices that aren’t good.

“I think it’s finally changing a little bit. Our understanding is that we are taking care of the next generation: births over deaths, retirees, college graduates, and kids and grandkids that want to stay.

“Even if that is all we planned for, we would have to build more housing. There is an understanding and compassion that didn’t exist before.”

The News-Press asked Ms. Miller about the chamber’s plan to get people living where they work and working where they live.

“It is two-fold,” Ms. Miller said. “The emphasis has always been on best practices of not creating commuter communities. When you live near your work, there is truly a happiness factor. You know your neighbors, worship in the same community, your kids go to preschool together, etc. On the other hand, there is a fine American tradition of not wanting to live right where you work, as long as there is a reasonable commute time and community amenities in both places. However, the long commute times to Ventura and further south are problematic.”

She said that by focusing on the big picture, which she expects will take 10 years, the chamber plans to reduce anxiety and alleviate people’s concerns. “If we all agree on the big picture, it takes the pressure off some of the smaller arguments.”

