Robert Nisbet to be Goleta’s new city manager

COURTESY CITY OF GOLETA

Robert Nisbet

Robert Nisbet has been selected as Goleta’s new city manager.

His appointment is expected to be approved at the Goleta City Council meeting Tuesday.

Mr. Nisbet succeeds City Manager Michelle Greene, who will retire after 18 years with the city, the last eight of those as city manager.

Ms. Greene’s last official day as city manager will be on Aug. 31, after which she will be available to advise Mr. Nisbet for several months.

Mr. Nisbet will begin his new role Sept. 1.

Mr. Nisbet has been the city manager for the last four years in Half Moon Bay in Northern California, and he is a familiar face in Santa Barbara County.

His more than 28 years of professional management includes six years as assistant general manager for the East Bay Regional Park District, 12 years with the Santa Barbara County General Services Department (including seven years as the department director) and seven years as the Carpinteria public works director.

He has a bachelor’s in construction management from Washington State University and a master’s in economics from UCSB, with an emphasis in public finance and urban economics.

“The selection of a new city manager is incredibly important as this position essentially oversees all city staff and operations,” Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte said in a statement. “The members of the city council feel that Mr. Nisbet is an excellent choice to serve as our next city manager, and he is well-suited for this role. His experience combined with his knowledge of our area, makes him well-qualified to keep our wonderful city moving in a positive direction.”

Mr. Nisbet said, “I am thrilled to have been selected as the new city manager for the city of Goleta. I know first-hand how special of a place Goleta is, and I am honored to have the opportunity to serve the Good Land.”

email: kzehnder@newspress.com