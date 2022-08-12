ROBERTS, Joanne

Joanne was born July 28, 1936 in beautiful Santa Barbara, California. She was the second of five children born to Lila Merle (Bethune) Laurabee and Clarence Love Laurabee. Joanne loved the Lord and her family. She enjoyed spending time outdoors as well as the company of her cats. Joanne spent her final years in Houston, Texas with her daughter. She returned home to meet the Lord during the early hours of June 16, 2022.

Joanne grew up in Santa Barbara and attended the local schools. She was a student of San Roque Elementary School, Santa Barbara Junior High and Santa Barbara High School. She loved music and began playing several instruments. Joanne played piano and violin, but she settled on the viola at an early age. She performed for the city and church orchestras as a child and through adulthood.

At Santa Barbara High School, Joanne met her future husband, Carlton Roberts. The pair was married for 35 years and they had three children together. Joanne and Carlton raised James, Mark and Elisabeth in Paradise, California. As empty nesters, the couple moved to Oregon. Joanne adored the nature and solitude that came with her Oregon home. She was active in the community and participated in local events. Some of her hobbies were reading to children at the library, gardening and watching her favorite TV shows.

After several years in Klamath Falls, Oregon, Joanne moved to Houston, Texas to live with her daughter. Even through her final years, she continued to attend church services. She loved reading, Reese’s peanut butter cups and planting flowers

in the backyard.

Joanne was preceded in death by her parents, (Lila and Clarence), sister (Jeanette) and former husband (Carlton). She is survived by her family, which includes her children (James, Mark and Elisabeth), siblings, (Duane, Andria and Frank), grandchildren (Jonathan, Mckenzie, Roxanne, Koll, Veronica and Charlotte) and three great-grandchildren.

Her memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church, 949 Veronica Springs Road, Santa Barbara, California. The service is scheduled for Saturday, August 13th at 1PM.