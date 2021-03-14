ROBERTS, Laurene Campbell

6/18/1932 – 3/7/2021

Laurene Joy Campbell Roberts, Rene, Grandma Rene, Ma, Momo, passed away on Sunday, March 7th in Santa Barbara, California with Family by her side.

Rene was born on June, 18th 1932 in Los Olivos California. She lived her entire life in Los Olivos. She was the second child of George Wesley Campbell and Laura Josphine Maris Campbell. Rene was preceded in death by her parents, brother Don Darrell Campbell, son Robin Allen Roberts, son Randal Lee Roberts and former husband Eugene Ebenezer Roberts.

She is survived by her brother Kay Maris Campbell (Marlene). Rene is also survived by her children Henry Eugene “Rocco” Roberts (Kathy Elam), Roxanna Gene Roberts Johnson (Billy), Russell Wesley Roberts (Sutton Powell) 4 grandchildren, Robin Roberts Masopust (Ian), Riley James Roberts (Lori Bernstein), Dusty Eugene Johnson and Misty Hale Johnson Pigg (Shamar) 7 great-grandchildren, Lilly Riley Masopust, Lonnie Ian Masopust, Lane Rocco Masopust, Rocco James Roberts, Hayven Lillie Pigg, JP “Panny” Pigg and Riley Thomas Roberts.

Rene grew up on the North Side of the tracks, on the corner of Figueroa Mountain Road and Hwy 154. The Pacific Coast Railway narrow gauge tracks ran where Hwy 154 is today. On the West side of Figueroa Mountain Road lived the Carricaburu Family. Polly Carricaburu and Rene shared the same birthday, June 18th. The Campbells and the Carricaburus have been lifelong friends down through the generations.

Her best friend Francis Fields Carricaburu (Raymond) recalled how they spent many happy days together. One summer the two friends hoed beans and planted tomatoes together for 50 cents an hour. Rene, Francis and Josie Ortega were drafted by the boys of Los Olivos to fill out whatever team sport they were playing at the time, of course all were barefoot. The games were played in the middle of the streets in town with little regard for the occasional car passing through. Kay Campbell, Raymond Carricaburu, Marvin, Raymond and Leroy Henning were some of the Los Olivos boys.

Rene and her brother Kay were only 1 year apart in age and were very close, spending many hours playing together. Brother Kay Campbell remembers pulling Rene in a Red Wagon 1 mile downhill to Montanero’s Market for groceries and then all the way back up hill to home. He also could remember he and Rene hitchhiking from Los Olivos to Solvang to go the movies. Sometimes the return trip was in the dark with not many cars on the road. Kay says growing up they were a poor family, but didn’t know it because most other families were also poor during the Depression.

Rene was a very proud of the fact that her father George Campbell donated property to the Los Olivos School. An additional source of pride was her great-grandchildren were 5th generation to attend Los Olivos School and 6th generation to live in Los Olivos on Campbell property.

She was a great mother and made each of her children feel as if they were her favorite. She always had a bowl full of homemade cookies under the kitchen counter for her grandkids. When asked why she always kept the cookies on the low shelf under the counter she would reply “so the little ones can reach them of course”.

Rene worked for Birkholm’s Bakery for many years “in the back.” She was extremely fond of her coworkers and the Birkholm’s family. Rene was proud of her decorating skills and loved making beautiful family birthday cakes. She was a great cook and made most things from scratch with a pinch of this and a dash of that.Rene had a soft and generous heart. She was a very loving, caring, hardworking and generous person. She will be greatly missed.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, March 15th at 11:00 am Oak Hill Cemetery in Ballard.