ROBERTS, William “Bill” P.

Passed peacefully in Santa Barbara, CA on June 19, 2020 after a brief illness at the age of 96. Born July 1, 1923 in Spokane, WA, Bill grew up in Owatonna, MN, then moved to North Dakota. At the start of World War II he enlisted in the US Army and served with distinction as a paratrooper in the Pacific theater, participated in the Battle of Manilla, earned a Purple Heart and served in the occupation force in Japan. Returning home, he earned a BS in Commerce from University of North Dakota.

In 1951 he moved to Santa Barbara, met and married Beverly Roberts and raised three sons together. Bill worked for the State Board of Equalization from 1964 to 1984 and knew practically every business owner in Santa Barbara County and made a lot of friends. His passion was a home he built in New Cuyama, CA (the Ranch). Beverly and Bill traveled the world in retirement and volunteered at the Los Angeles and Atlanta Olympics. They attended every summer Olympic games from 1980 to 2000, plus winter games in Lake Placid, Calgary and Salt Lake City. He served on the Santa Barbara Grand Jury and volunteered at Cottage Hospital for 10 years. An expert at bridge, he played in various bridge clubs throughout his life until Covid-19 suspended play. His wife of 63 years, Beverly passed in 2014 and a son Michael Roberts, predeceased him.

He is survived by Bryan Roberts, VA, and Jason Roberts, CA, nine grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. His ashes will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery.